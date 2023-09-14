G20 Summit: 'It's Special,' Says UK PM Rishi Sunak On 'Son-In-Law Of India' Reference

Before leaving for New Delhi, he said,“I haven't been back for a few years.

I was meant to go actually in 2020 – we take our family typically in February half-term every year." He further said, "I got made Chancellor right before so I didn't get to go with the rest of my family.

It's obviously special.

I saw somewhere that I was referred to as India's son-in-law, which I hope was meant affectionately”.

Rishi Sunak is the son-in-law of Narayan Murthy.

He is married to Narayan Murthy's daughter Akshata Murthy.

The world leaders have started to arrive at the national capital of India marking the onset of the 18th G20 summit. UK PM Rishi Sunak, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida are among the first to arrive. The New Delhi summit marks a major shift for the Global South in the world arena. India will be hosting more than 40 world leaders for the two-day New Delhi summit.

Rishi Sunak and Narendra Modi will have a bilateral meeting on Saturday. The UK-India Free Trade Deal will be the primary agenda on the table as the U.K.

is pushing for the completion of the deal.

However, both countries are locked in negotiations as the deal is getting complicated due to India's demands.