'Cms' Aircraft Allowed...' MHA Clarifies On Claims Of Air Restrictions Forcing Ch'garh CM To Skip G20 Dinner

Media reports cited Baghel as saying on Friday that he would not be able to attend the President's G20 dinner. The reason behind his absence was the imposition of a no-fly zone in Delhi due to security measures for the G20 Summit taking place over the weekend.

Baghel remarked, "Bhai, ab toh Delhi mein no-fly zone ho gaya hai. Kaise jayenge?" (Brother, Delhi has now become a no-fly zone. How can I go?)

Earlier, the Delhi Airport issued a notice stating that during the two-day G20 Summit, only scheduled airline flights and special G20 summit flights would be allowed to land and take off at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. All other non-scheduled flights, including general aviation and non-scheduled charter flights, were prohibited from using the airport while the summit was in progress.

In addition to the G20 dignitaries, special invitations had been extended to all chief ministers and Union ministers to attend the special dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren confirmed their participation in the grand event. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar decided to attend after late-evening discussions among the INDIA alliance partners.

However, it's worth noting that several prominent Opposition leaders were not invited to the dinner, including Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge.