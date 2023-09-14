G20 Summit: Akshata Murthy's Photo Fixing UK PM Rishi Sunak's Tie Goes Viral

Sunak recently posted an unseen photo on Instagram that sparked people's curiosity and imagination. The photo shows Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, enjoying a seemingly routine yet endearing moment while flying.

On Friday, September 8, the picture was taken during their journey to Delhi for the G20 summit. Before they arrived at Palam Airport, Akshata Murty can be seen in this candid photo carefully tying her husband's tie. The simplicity and closeness of the situation provide an insight into these public figures' private lives.

Akshata Murthy is the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy. A fashion designer, Akshatha is the director of Catamaran Ventures, an investment firm in the UK.

The photo soon gained global attention after it was shared on social media. Many praised the closeness between the couple and the scene's realism.

Akshata Murty complemented her pristine, white shirt with a vibrant, full-length skirt with elaborate designs. The UK prime minister matched her skirt with an orange tie and a black suit.







The world leaders have arrived at the national capital of India marking the onset of the 18th G20 summit. UK PM Rishi Sunak, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida were among the first to arrive. The New Delhi summit marks a major shift for the Global South in the world arena. India will be hosting more than 40 world leaders for the two-day New Delhi summit.

The G20, or the Group of Twenty, comprises 19 countries-- Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, the United States-- and the European Union