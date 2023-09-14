G20 Summit 2023: At President's Grand Dinner, Ancient Musical Instruments To Delight Guests; Check Details

The ceremonial dinner, set to take place at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the G20 Leaders Summit, aims to celebrate the diverse musical traditions that India has nurtured over centuries. It will be a harmoniblend of classical and contemporary music, representing the country's cultural mosaic.

The musical performance, titled 'Bharat Vadya Darshanam' or the 'Musical Journey of India,' will be presented by the 'Gaandharva Aaradhyam' group. This showcase of India's musical heritage will be a highlight of the dinner event hosted by President Murmu.

The performance is expected to span three hours and feature a captivating array of ancient musical instruments, including the distinctive "Ravanahatha" and the melodi"Rudra Veena." Alongside these classical treasures, artists will also enchant the audience with the tabla and piano. Notably, specially-abled artists will have their moment to shine during this musical extravaganza.

Minister of State Meenakashi Lekhi shared her enthusiasm for the event, emphasizing the rich legacy of Hindustani and Carnatic music. She expressed pride in the participation of specially-abled artists, highlighting the inclusive spirit of the occasion.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly greeted global leaders and heads of state, setting a welcoming tone for the summit. He expressed confidence that the gathering of world leaders would chart a new path toward human-centric and inclusive development.

Under the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which translates to "One Earth, One Family, One Future," this year's G20 Summit, hosted by India, embraces the profound message of interconnectedness and the value of all life on Earth. It not only serves as a platform for critical discussions but also as an opportunity to celebrate the rich cultural tapestry of India, reflecting the nation's commitment to inclusivity and unity on a global scale.