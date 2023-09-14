Biryani To Butter Chicken-7 Best Saturday Night Dinner Ideas

Weekend dinners often call for special and flavorful dishes in Indian cuisine. Here are seven popular Indian dishes that are perfect for a weekend dinner:



Coastal regions of India offer delicifish curries prepared with varispices and coconut milk. It's typically served with steamed rice or appam (rice pancakes).



Biryani is a fragrant and flavorful rice dish made with aromatic spices, basmati rice, chicken, lamb, or vegetables. It's often garnished with fried onions and served with raita.



Tandoori chicken is marinated in a mixture of yoghurt and spices and then roasted in a tandoor. It's known for its smoky flavour and is often served with naan and mint chutney.



Mutton curry is a flavorful and aromatic dish made with tender pieces of goat or lamb cooked in a rich onion and tomato gravy. It pairs well with rice or Indian bread.



Butter chicken, aka Murgh Makhani, is a creamy and rich tomato-based curry with tender chicken pieces. It's usually served with naan or rice and is a favourite among many.



A popular Kashmiri dish, Rogan Josh is a fragrant and spicy curry made with tender pieces of meat, usually lamb or goat. It's best enjoyed with naan or steamed rice.



This vegetarian delight features marinated and grilled paneer served in a creamy tomato-based sauce. It's a fantastic option for those who prefer a meatless dinner.

