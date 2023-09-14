'World Facing Unprecedented Climate Emergency': Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula At G20 Summit

Lula's speech underscored the gravity of the situation, pointing out that the world's failure to commit to environmental protection had led to an alarming increase in climate-related disasters. He cited a rise in droughts, floods, storms, and wildfires, all of which have become more frequent and devastating.

The timing of the G20 Summit is particularly noteworthy, as it coincides with what is likely to be recorded as one of the hottest years in human history. Despite this, the prospects for the divided group of leaders to agree on ambitimeasures to combat the climate crisis are slim.

The consequences of a lack of meaningful action at the G20 Summit could have far-reaching implications, notably in the lead-up to the critical COP28 climate talks scheduled to begin in November in the United Arab Emirates.

The challenges are evident in recent events. In July, G20 energy ministers failed to include any mention of coal in their final statement, let alone establish a roadmap for phasing it out. Additionally, progress on renewable energy goals has been lacking.





It is essential to recognize the significance of the G20 in the global landscape. Member countries collectively account for 85 percent of global GDP and a corresponding share of global climate-warming emissions. Therefore, meaningful action within this forum is pivotal to making real progress in addressing the climate crisis and safeguarding the plfor future generations.