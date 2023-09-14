G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With UK PM Rishi Sunak

Earlier, in a historic moment, the African Union (AU) became a permanent member of the G20. The AU comprises 55 nations, and with its inclusion in the G20, it has become the second-largest group of nations within the bloc, following the European Union.

The G20 is expected to be renamed as G21 following the AU's induction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed all world leaders to the Bharat Mandapam on summit's first day. The iconic Konark Wheel of Odisha was on display during the leaders' welcoming handshake with the PM.

Earlier, Sunak released a video titled, "Why I'm at the G20" to list his priorities during the weekend summit. Following his arrival on Friday, Sunak said his visit to Delhi is "obviously special".