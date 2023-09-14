Rava Idli To Rava Pongal: 6 South Indian Rava Breakfast

Mix Rava with yogurt, grated carrots, chopped cashews & spices. Let the mixture rest for a few minutes. Steam the batter in Idli molds until fluffy and cooked through.

The rava batter, rice flour, & buttermilk require no fermentation. Just pour it onto a hot griddle, add your favorite toppings, and enjoy a delicious, quick breakfast.

It is made with roasted semolina and flavored with ghee, cumin, and black pepper. It's hearty, comforting, and often served during festivals and special occasions.

To prepare, roast rava in ghee, then sauté with mustard seeds, curry leaves & vegetables like peas & carrots. Add water & simmer until it thickens & Upma is ready to enjoy!

It is a savory pancake made from rava batter.

It's topped with chopped onions, tomatoes & green chilies. Cook

until golden brown, and it's ready to savor!



It's made by sautéing semolina with spices and vegetables, creating a savory and satisfying meal. It's often enjoyed with coconut chutney or sambar.