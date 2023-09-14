Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-618 September 09 2023: Check Winning Ticket, Prize Money HERE

Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

This is the prize structure of the Karunya KR-618 lottery:

1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh

KC 202737

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

KJ 619223

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

KA 202737

KB 202737

KD 202737

KE 202737

KF 202737

KG 202737

KH 202737

KJ 202737

KK 202737

KL 202737

KM 202737

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

KA 703577

KB 205113

KC 596097

KD 699779

KE 518254

KF 812581

KG 221019

KH 134253

KJ 648015

KK 700016

KL 442076

KM 670461

4th Prize: Rs 5000

1258

1462

3163

3983

4672

4687

4694

4904

5283

5998

6353

8054

8108

8379

8444

8676

9426

9637

5th Prize: Rs 2000

2747

3361

3363

6153

6833

7113

7892

8393

9516

9924

6th Prize: Rs 1000

0208

0682

1885

2021

3601

4333

5776

5829

6635

6804

6878

7056

7599

9683

7th Prize: Rs 500

0138

0159

0209

0248

0441

0579

0702

0729

0970

1056

1219

1479

1538

1545

1776

1981

2056

2089

2216

2218

2267

2298

2362

2423

2495

2551

2580

2631

3130

3514

3577

3793

4291

4313

4397

4411

4629

4895

5154

5189

5506

5516

5657

5703

5780

6247

6470

6503

6637

6800

6921

6964

6999

7043

7115

7121

7194

7210

7216

7357

7412

8446

8468

8576

8586

8703

8774

8809

8877

8913

8998

9018

9435

9528

9542

9687

9753

9916

9919

9938

8th Prize: Rs 100

0077

0145

0219

0283

0413

0448

0449

0718

0771

0816

0817

0870

0955

1051

1264

1273

1339

1363

1415

1672

1772

1824

1896

1903

1925

1929

1960

2075

2122

2235

2311

2375

2431

2481

2524

2637

2876

3078

3141

3162

3210

3220

3389

3420

3461

3594

3632

3803

3807

3892

3921

4200

4232

4256

4267

4294

4308

4389

4482

4515

4518

4628

4726

4767

4775

4963

5027

5209

5313

5534

5567

5658

5729

5787

5807

5862

5961

5995

6025

6058

6104

6230

6406

6531

6605

6699

6927

7063

7255

7269

7460

7485

7503

7737

7756

7772

7821

7840

7988

8021

8044

8322

8387

8545

8574

8583

8719

8752

8804

8856

9066

9118

9274

9373

9433

9458

9485

9531

9667

9772

9819

9879

9939

9996

For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.