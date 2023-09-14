Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-618 September 09 2023: Check Winning Ticket, Prize Money HERE

(MENAFN- Asianet) The Kerala State Lotteries Department on Saturday (Sep 09) announced the results of the Karunya KR-618 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and a total of 108 lakh tickets are made available for purchase each week. The first-place winner stands a chance to win Rs 80 lakh.
Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.
This is the prize structure of the Karunya KR-618 lottery:
1st Prize: Rs 80 lakh
KC 202737
2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
KJ 619223
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
KA 202737
KB 202737
KD 202737
KE 202737
KF 202737
KG 202737
KH 202737
KJ 202737
KK 202737
KL 202737
KM 202737
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
KA 703577
KB 205113
KC 596097
KD 699779
KE 518254
KF 812581
KG 221019
KH 134253
KJ 648015
KK 700016
KL 442076
KM 670461
4th Prize: Rs 5000
1258
1462
3163
3983
4672
4687
4694
4904
5283
5998
6353
8054
8108
8379
8444
8676
9426
9637
5th Prize: Rs 2000
2747
3361
3363
6153
6833
7113
7892
8393
9516
9924
6th Prize: Rs 1000
0208
0682
1885
2021
3601
4333
5776
5829
6635
6804
6878
7056
7599
9683
7th Prize: Rs 500
0138
0159
0209
0248
0441
0579
0702
0729
0970
1056
1219
1479
1538
1545
1776
1981
2056
2089
2216
2218
2267
2298
2362
2423
2495
2551
2580
2631
3130
3514
3577
3793
4291
4313
4397
4411
4629
4895
5154
5189
5506
5516
5657
5703
5780
6247
6470
6503
6637
6800
6921
6964
6999
7043
7115
7121
7194
7210
7216
7357
7412
8446
8468
8576
8586
8703
8774
8809
8877
8913
8998
9018
9435
9528
9542
9687
9753
9916
9919
9938
8th Prize: Rs 100
0077
0145
0219
0283
0413
0448
0449
0718
0771
0816
0817
0870
0955
1051
1264
1273
1339
1363
1415
1672
1772
1824
1896
1903
1925
1929
1960
2075
2122
2235
2311
2375
2431
2481
2524
2637
2876
3078
3141
3162
3210
3220
3389
3420
3461
3594
3632
3803
3807
3892
3921
4200
4232
4256
4267
4294
4308
4389
4482
4515
4518
4628
4726
4767
4775
4963
5027
5209
5313
5534
5567
5658
5729
5787
5807
5862
5961
5995
6025
6058
6104
6230
6406
6531
6605
6699
6927
7063
7255
7269
7460
7485
7503
7737
7756
7772
7821
7840
7988
8021
8044
8322
8387
8545
8574
8583
8719
8752
8804
8856
9066
9118
9274
9373
9433
9458
9485
9531
9667
9772
9819
9879
9939
9996
For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.
In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.
