Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly announced a momentachievement, stating, "I have excellent news to share. Through the dedicated efforts of our team and with the collaboration of all participating parties, we have successfully reached a consenon the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration."

He continued, urging all G20 leaders to embrace this consenand expressed his hope that they would. Additionally, he extended his heartfelt gratitude to the diligent ministers and sherpas who tirelessly worked to make this accomplishment possible.

AsiNewsable had previously reported on India's remarkable diplomatic accomplishment at the G20 Summit, where it played a pivotal role in bridging the divide between Russia, China, and Western nations regarding the Ukraine issue. Both sides have now agreed to include references to Ukraine in the 2023 New Delhi Declarations, emphasizing a commitment to a peaceful resolution. Read This: HUGE! India gets Russia, China to agree on Ukraine reference in New Delhi G20 resolution

An official involved in preparing for the G20 Summit, which commenced in the national capital on Saturday, shared insights with AsiNewsable, stating, "We are making progress toward a consenon the New Delhi Declarations. Last year, during the Bali Declaration, there was a lack of consenas Moscow and Beijing had distanced themselves from the Ukraine conflict issue."

Previously, Russia and China had advocated for the G20 to remain focused on economic matters and insisted that the Moscow-Kyiv conflict be addressed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). However, it was confirmed that both sides have now reached an agreement, and the document will avoid using provocative language related to the war. Instead, it will include a reference to Ukraine's situation and a commitment to seeking a peaceful solution. India has consistently emphasized the importance of diplomacy over conflict in the modern era.

Under India's Presidency, the G20 outcome document is aligning with India's priorities. India has been pushing for advancements in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) established during the 2016 G20 Summit. Challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, biodiversity loss, economic downturns, and social inequalities have hindered progress toward these goals. In 2023, India is committed to bridging these gaps and recommitting resources for development, especially in debt-ridden nations, to work toward achieving the SDGs by 2030.