Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar Teases With Video; Movie To Release On THIS Date

Akshay Kumar, who starred in the previWelcome films, shared a fun promo for "Welcome To The Jungle" on his Instagram handle. The clip features the entire star-studded cast, including Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and others. In the video, they are seen dressed in camouflage uniforms, grooving to a peppy revised version of the original Welcome title song. Singers Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi chime in with "Tunak Tunak Tun." Akshay Kumar captioned the promo, saying, "Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome(3) 😬 #WelcomeToTheJungle In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024. #Welcome3."

It seems that "Welcome To The Jungle" will be the first of Firoz Nadiadwala's three films to take off, as the script has been ready for some time. The filmmaker plans to introduce a new twist to the narrative of this comic caper by having Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi portray the notorigangsters Majnu and Uday. This duo, known for their chemistry as Munna and Circuit, is set to explore new dimensions in this exciting franchise.





Arshad Warsi confirmed his involvement in "Welcome 3" and spoke about the film's grand scale, including its cost and climax. He described it as an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film that boasts an ensemble cast, including himself, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, and many others.

Fans can mark their calendars for the release of "Welcome To The Jungle" on Christmas Day, December 20, 2024. It's sure to be a fantastic holiday treat for moviegoers.