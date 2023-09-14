Iphone 15 Series: Apple's Upcoming Smartphone To Come In Pastel Colours?

According to varireports, the iPhone 15 Pro versions would have a lighter, more robust titanium chassis with a brushed finish to lessen fingerprint smudges. Where the metal and glass come together on the gadget, the edges might be more rounded and smooth. The new 2023 Pro models will probably be the only ones to use the A17 Bionic chip. The A16 is probably going to be found in the less expensive iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pdevices.

Also Read |

Google Pixel Watch 2 to launch in India along with Pixel 8 series | WATCH

Given that there will be less bezels, you may anticipate seeing bigger screens on the iPhone 15 Pro variants. Those who enjoy spending time in front of huge displays may probably find this alteration to be more enjoyable.

There are persistent rumours that the mute switch will be replaced by a "Action Button" that can be customised and used to swiftly do a variety of functions.

The Dynamic Island, the A16 Bionic processor, and a 48-megapixel primary camera for the iPhone 15 and 15 Phave all been the subject of persistent rumours. Additionally, contrary to what some people believed, the iPhone 15 Pro Max would not be marketed as a "Ultra" variant.





Also Read |

Apple Watch series 9 may get new processor chip, better heart rate sensor & more