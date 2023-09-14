7 Horror Movies Of All Time On Netflix

These movies should offer a mix of scares, from supernatural and psychological horror to suspenseful and thrilling experiences. Enjoy your horror movie night on Netflix!



Directed by Jennifer Kent, this psychological horror film revolves around a mother and son who are haunted by a sinister presence from a mysterichildren's book.



Directed by William Friedkin, this iconic horror film tells the story of a young girl who becomes possessed by a demonic entity, leading to a terrifying exorcism.



Based on real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, this film follows the couple as they investigate a haunted farmhouse in Rhode Island.



Directed by James Wan, this sequel to "The Conjuring" follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren as they travel to London to assist a single mother and her children.



A modern horror masterpiece directed by Ari Aster, this film explores a family's dark secrets and the supernatural forces that haunt them.



Directed by John Krasinski, this suspenseful horror-thriller tells the story of a family trying to survive in a world overrun by creatures that hunt by sound.



Directed by Stanley Kubrick and based on Stephen King's novel, this horror film follows a family's descent into madness while caretaking a haunted hotel during the winter.