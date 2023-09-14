Mona Lto The Last Supper are 7 Renaissance masterpieces, showcasing da Vinci, Botticelli, Raphael, and Michelangelo's artistic brilliance

Mona Lis the most fampainting in the world. Leonardo's exquisite use of sfumato (a technique that creates a soft, hazy atmosphere) and her smile continue to awe viewers

Found in the Convent of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, Italy, this mural depicts the moment Jeannounces that one of his disciples will betray him

This painting showcases the goddess Veemerging from the sea. It is a prime example of Botticelli's graceful style and classical influence

This freillustrates famphilosophers and scholars of antiquity in an idealized architectural setting. It symbolizes the humanist spirit of the Renaissance

It is a masterpiece of Renaissance sculpture. Michelangelo's meticulattention to anatomical detail and his portrayal of the youthful David's determination are remarkable

It is admired for its meticulattention to detail, the use of convex mirrors to create reflections

This frefound in the Sistine Chapel ceiling, depicts the biblical story of God giving life to Adam through a divine touch, creating an iconic image of human creation