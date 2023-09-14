G20 Summit LIVE Updates: 100% Consensus On All 83 Paras Of Delhi Declaration, Says India's Sherpa Amitabh Kant

The primary foof the Alliance is to ensure a stable biofuel supply, maintain affordability, and promote sustainable production practices. The founding members of the Alliance will actively engage with other nations sharing these core principles, with the ultimate aim of expanding the membership to include additional countries dedicated to these objectives.

4:30 p.m:

Joint Statement by the Leaders of the United States, India, Brazil, and South Africa on the G20:

We, as the Leaders of India, Brazil, South Africa, and the United States, convened on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi to reaffirm our collective dedication to the G20 as the primary platform for international economic collaboration in finding solutions for our interconnected world.

As the present and upcoming Presidencies of the G20, we are committed to building upon the significant progress achieved during India's G20 Presidency to tackle global challenges collectively. In this collaborative spirit, joined by the President of the World Bank, we extend our support for the G20's commitment to fortify multilateral development banks, making them more substantial and efficient. This commitment exemplifies what can be achieved when we collaborate within the framework of the G20, as we work together to enhance the prospects of a brighter future for our citizens.

4:15 p.m:

During a G20 summit briefing, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration has been formally adopted at the Summit. The core message of India's Presidency underscores the country's shared identity as inhabitants of one earth, one family and share one future, he said, adding that by dedicating three sessions to each dimension of this message, India aimed to make this G20 Summit an inclusive and comprehensive platform.



India's Presidency has indeed been extraordinary, Jaishankar said, adding that the G20 events were thoughtfully distributed across 60 cities, spanning the entire expanse of the country, offering a valuable opportunity to showcase its rich culture and traditions.



4 p.m:

"There are a total of 83 paragraphs, and all 83 paragraphs have received unanimconsensus," Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, said, He further said that people, peace, and prosperity have garnered 100% acceptance, with every country offering their support without any dissenting comments.



He further said that India's presidency showcases a significant country narrative and leaves a profound country footprint. It is noteworthy that every nation has united in emphasizing green development as our primary objective. Perhaps the most remarkable achievement is what we have accomplished in promoting women-led development, he added.

3:20 p.m:

India's G20 Presidency has been the most ambitiin the history of G20:

* 73 outcomes (lines of effort) and 39 annexed documents (presidency documents, not including Working Group outcome documents).

* With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than doubled the substantive work from previpresidencies.

* The number of outcomes and annexed documents is up by five times compared to previpresidencies. The Indian Presidency of the G20 has been the most ambitiand action-oriented in all of the G20 Presidencies.







1:35 p.m:

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posts on X

2:45 p.m:

India's Footprint on G20 Outcomes:

* Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition

* Chennai High-Level Principles for Blue/Ocean Economy

* Goa Roadmap for Tourism

* Gandhinagar Implementation Roadmap for land restoration.

* Jaipur Call for Action to enhance MSMEs access to information

1:15 p.m:

South African President posts on X (formerly Twitter) on African Union being admitted to the G20. He said, "We are delighted that the G20 has accepted the African Union as a member of the G20. Global reconstruction in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic presents a unique opportunity to accelerate the transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient, sustainable societies.

Developing economies are bearing the brunt of climate change, despite carrying the least responsibility for this crisis. As African and other developing economy countries, we face the task of meeting our climate commitments in the midst of significant developmental challenges like poverty, inequality and unemployment," he said.

"Climate change, environmental degradation, unsustainable consumption and production and resource scarcity are challenges that can only be addressed collectively and with a great deal of solidarity. South Africa calls for an enhanced and expanded Global Partnership for Sustainable Development. This must be supported by the concrete policies and actions outlined in the Addis Ababa Action Agenda on Financing for Development," he added.

1 p.m:

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posts on X: "15 years ago, G20 leaders came together for the first time to restore global growth after the financial crisis. We meet at a time of enormchallenges -- the world is looking to the G20 once again to provide leadership. Together I believe we can address these challenges."

12:00 p.m:

As world leaders arrived at the venue, one sight that drew attention was German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's eye patch. This distinctive 'pirate-style appearance' of the German Chancellor was the result of a mishap he encountered while jogging near his residence in Potsdam, close to Berlin, on Saturday. Chancellor Scholz took to the social media platform X on Monday, where he playfully shared a photo of himself donning the eye patch.

11:35 a.m:

Bharat's G20 presidency has become a symbol of togetherness within the country and for the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his opening remarks before the two-day meeting of G20 leaders got underway at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. Read more

11:00 a.m.:

On Friday, Central Delhi implemented rigortraffic control measures, designating New Delhi as a Controlled Zone from 5 a.m. until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. During this period, buses were exclusively permitted to operate along the Ring Road and toward the Delhi borders. Travel within New Delhi was restricted to bona-fide residents of the area, authorized vehicles, and emergency vehicles until Sunday night. Furthermore, the region enclosed by the Ring Road was declared a Regulated Zone starting from 5 a.m. on Friday, and these regulations will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

10:45 a.m:

African Union becomes full member of G20.

Prime Minister Modi said, "Honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 Family. This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South."

10:35 a.m:

PM Modi at the G 20 Summit: "Before we start the proceedings of G20, I want to express my condolences over the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. We pray that all injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Moroin this difficult time."

"Age-old challenges are asking for solutions from us," he said.

India is represented as 'Bharat' on the G20 name banner, he said, adding that India's inclusiveness is now reflected in G20 too.

10:20 a.m:

Among the heads of state welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bharat Mandapam includedPresident Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

09:28 a.m:

India is showcasing the Konark wheel from Odisha as the backdrop for the welcome handshake of all leaders. The Konark wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes, which is also adapted into India's national flag, embodies India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilization, and architectural excellence.







The rotating motion of the Konark wheel symbolizes time, Kalachakra as well as progress and continuchange. It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals, and commitment to progress in society.

09:20 a.m: Prime Minister Modi receives leaders of G20 member states and invited countries at the Bharat Mandapam.



09:18 a.m: Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has

landed in New Delhi for the G20 summit.

He will continue his stay in India on September 11 for the State visit.

9:00 a.m: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 summit.

8:45 a.m:

India's vibrant and diverse culture is on display at the G20 Crafts Bazaar. Meet Girraj Prasad, a pottery master upholding a cherished legacy passed down through four generations. His exquisite artistry and vibrant designs continue to captivate the global audience.

8:30 a.m:

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu took to micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) to welcome all Heads of Delegations of the G20 nations, guest countries, and International Organisations participating in the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi.





Today, India is hosting the 18th G20 Summit, welcoming leaders from around the world. Over 30 heads of state, high-ranking officials from the European Union, invited guest nations, and 14 leaders of international organizations are participating in this prestigievent.

Taking place on September 9-10, the G20 Leaders Summit is being held at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The summit's proceedings will commence at 9:30 a.m., coinciding with the arrival of world leaders at Bharat Mandapam. At approximately 10:30 a.m., the first session of the G20 Summit, titled 'One Earth,' will convene. The 'One Earth' session is a key focal point of discussion during this summit and will emphasize the urgency of climate action, including enhanced mitigation efforts and the acceleration of global net-zero emissions. Noteworthy is the theme for this year's G20 Summit, presided over by India: "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth, One Family, One Future." This theme draws inspiration from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. It reinforces the intrinsic value of all life forms – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and highlights their interconnectedness on plEarth and in the broader cosmos.