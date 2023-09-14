'G20 Membership Vital For Meeting Global Challenges: African Union Commission Chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the proceedings of the 18th G20 Summit by first speaking on the Moroearthquake tragedy. He then spoke on the idea of One World One Family under the official motto of the multilateral summit.

PM Modi then talked about the African Union and formally invited them to join the G20 grouping. This was a historic moment for the African Union and the African countries. All the G20 member states approved the joining of the African bloc.

African Union Commission chief MouFaki Mahamat lauded the initiative from India and also spoke on the importance of the AU in the G20 bloc. He stressed on the contribution of Africa and how the representation in the G20 block will help them achieve its global ambitions, initiatives, and challenges.

MouFaki Mahamat wrote on X, "I welcome the @_AfricanUnion's entry into the #G20 as full member. This membership, for which we have long been advocating, will provide a propitiframework for amplifying advocacy in favor of the Continent and its effective contribution to meeting global challenges."

While inviting the African Union, PM Modi said, "In keeping with the sentiment of sabka saath (with everyone), India had proposed that the African Union should be given permanent membership of the G20. I believe we all are in agreement on this proposal."

The Global South is slowly getting its due share of representation in World forums. The monumental moment of the African Union also came under the leadership of India at the G20. The 18th G20 summit will provide a new beginning for the Global South.