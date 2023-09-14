Clovelly, Devon To Mousehole, Cornwall: 7 Scenic British Villages

Discover iconic British villages: Bibury, Castle Combe, Portmeirion, Clovelly, Plockton, Mousehole, and Port Isaac. Picturesque beauty awaits

Bibury is referred to as the most beautiful village in England. Its quaint cottages, known as Arlington Row, are particularly famand are a popular subject for photographers

Castle Combe is another stunning village in the Cotswolds. It's known for its medieval architecture, including the historic Market Cross and picturesque streets

Clovelly is a charming fishing village that clings to a steep hillside overlooking Bristol Channel. Its cobbled streets, flower-filled cottages, and lack of cars keeps it serene

Mousehole is a fishing village located in the far west of Cornwall. It's famfor its narrow, winding streets, stone cottages, and its delightful Christmas lights displayed

Plockton is a picturesque village on the west coast of Scotland known for its scenic beauty and sheltered harbor

Port Isaac is a picturesque fishing village on the north coast of Cornwall. It's known for its narrow alleys, whitewashed cottages, and stunning coastal views