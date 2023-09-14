Thursday, 14 September 2023 02:29 GMT

Clovelly, Devon To Mousehole, Cornwall: 7 Scenic British Villages


(MENAFN- Asianet) Explore the most beautiful villages in England and Wales, from Bibury's iconic Arlington Row in the Cotswolds to Portmeirion's Mediterranean charm in Gwynedd. Castle Combe, Clovelly, Plockton, Mousehole, and Port Isaac also offer picturesque settings and unique experiences, each with its own captivating character



Bibury is referred to as the most beautiful village in England. Its quaint cottages, known as Arlington Row, are particularly famand are a popular subject for photographers



Castle Combe is another stunning village in the Cotswolds. It's known for its medieval architecture, including the historic Market Cross and picturesque streets



Clovelly is a charming fishing village that clings to a steep hillside overlooking Bristol Channel. Its cobbled streets, flower-filled cottages, and lack of cars keeps it serene



Mousehole is a fishing village located in the far west of Cornwall. It's famfor its narrow, winding streets, stone cottages, and its delightful Christmas lights displayed



Plockton is a picturesque village on the west coast of Scotland known for its scenic beauty and sheltered harbor



Port Isaac is a picturesque fishing village on the north coast of Cornwall. It's known for its narrow alleys, whitewashed cottages, and stunning coastal views

