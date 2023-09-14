'PM Modi's Guarantee': Jaishankar Shares Insights On G20 Merger Assurance To Ex-African Union Chief

The recollection goes back to the 2022 G20 Summit held in Bali, Indonesia, where the then AU chief, who also serves as the President of Senegal, expressed his concerns about the AU's absence in the G20.

Game changer: How India-Middle East-Europe connectivity corridor rivals China's Belt and Road Initiative

"PM Modi had assured the (African Union President) that under the Indian G20 presidency, it would certainly be done... And you have seen that he has delivered this assurance that he had made," Jaishankar said.

This significant development culminated on the day when the 55-member African Union officially became a permanent member of the G20. During a brief inaugural session, PM Modi made the historic announcement, making the African bloc the first new member to join the G20 since its establishment in 1999, initially in response to a series of financial crises.

"In keeping with the sentiment of 'sabka saath' (with everyone), India had proposed that the African Union should be given permanent membership of the G20. I believe we all are in agreement on this proposal," PM Modi said.

'G20 membership vital for meeting global challenges: African Union Commission chief

The move has garnered widespread praise, with the current AU Chief, MouFaki Mahamat, lauding the African Union's entry into the G20 as a full member. He expressed his excitement and optimism about Africa's enhanced role in addressing global challenges as a result of this historic development.

"I welcome the African Union's entry into the G20 as a full member. This membership, for which we have long been advocating, will provide a propitiframework for amplifying advocacy in favor of the Continent and its effective contribution to meeting global challenges," Mahamat shared on social media.