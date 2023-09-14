9 Best South Indian Restaurants In Bangalore For Breakfast

Bangalore is known for its vibrant food scene, and you can find numerSouth Indian restaurants offering delicibreakfast options. Here are 9 places for a hearty breakfast:



With multiple outlets across the city, Vasudev Adiga's serves a wide variety of South Indian breakfast dishes, including dosas, idlis, and piping hot filter coffee.



This place is known for its delectable masala dosas and vadas, served with a variety of chutneys and sambar. It's a favorite among locals.



Located in the Malleshwaram area, this restaurant offers a range of South Indian breakfast options, including kesari bath, khara bath, and set dosa.



Known for its filter coffee and traditional South Indian breakfast items like idli, vada, and kesari bath, Brahmin's Coffee Bar is a popular choice among locals.

This eatery offers a variety of South Indian breakfast dishes in a no-frills, self-service style. Their idli-vada and bisi bele bath (a spicy rice dish) are highly recommended.



CTR is famous for its benne masala dosa, which is a dosa cooked with generous amounts of butter (benne). It's a delightful and indulgent breakfast option.



Another legendary restaurant in Bangalore, Vidyarthi Bhavan, has been serving delectable South Indian breakfasts for decades. Their masala dosa is a must-try.



MTR is an iconic and historic restaurant in Bangalore known for its authentic South Indian breakfast dishes like masala dosa, idli, and vada.



The Filter Coffee

