This has become a major humanitarian issue as basic supplies are also hindered in the mountainregions. Many homes and professional buildings were destroyed due to which many locals have been displaced.

The Moroccan interior minister confirmed the updates on Saturday morning as the world woke up to the tragedy. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his G20 summit address with condolences to Morocco.

A recent update from the Moroccan government confirmed that over 1,000 people have been dead. The damages caused due to the earthquake have also injured over 1,000 people. Moroccan authorities are finding it hard to continue their operations due to tough terrain.

Major damages have been caused in the terrainparts of the country and the operations are going through varihurdles due to the location. Even the cultural city of Marrakech has seen damage. Varitourists from other countries are stuck in Rabat and Marrakech.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X wrote,“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Moroin this difficult time.”

India has already reached out to Moroto assist in this difficult time. The Indian teams also carried out major relief missions in Turkey that saved many lives. The same will be carried out in Morocco.