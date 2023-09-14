Krishna Janmashtami 2023 Wishes: Images, Greetings, Quotes And Status For Facebook/Whatsapp To Share

This year, Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Shrikrishna Jayanti, and Krishnasthami, is celebrated on two consecutive days. Lord Krishna devotees will celebrate the event on September 6 and 7. The event commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

It occurs on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapad. People attend temples, fast, dress in traditional attire, dress Lord Krishna's idols in new garments and jewels, adorn their houses and worship locations, cook exquisite foods, and more on this day.



If you and your loved ones are commemorating Krishna Janmashtami, you may make it even more memorable by sharing social media wishes. We've compiled a list to assist you. Inside, you'll find Janmashtami wishes, images, quotations, messages, and greetings for Facebook, WhatsApp, and other platforms.



Lord Krishna Quotes on Karma and Truth

“A man is made by his beliefs. As he believes. So he becomes.” ― Lord Krishna

“I am the beginning, middle, and end of creation.” ― Krishna

“Among all kind of killers, time is the ultimate because time kills everything.” ― Krishna

“As they approach me, so I receive them. All paths, Arjuna, lead to me.” ― Krishna

“Fear not. What is not real, Never was and never will be. What's true, Always was and cannot be destroyed.” ― Krishna

Srimad Bhagavad Gita quotes

“You are only entitled to the action, never to its fruits.” -



“Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable.”

“Arise, slay thy enemies, enjoy a prosperkingdom,” - Bhagavad Gita

“Through selfless service, you will always be fruitful and find the fulfillment of your desires” - Bhagavad Gita

“The spirit is beyond destruction. No one can bring an end to spirit which is everlasting.” - Bhagavad Gita



“May the divine presence of Lord Krishna guide you towards a path of righteousness and virtue. Happy Janmashtami!”



“Wishing you a Janmashtami filled with joy, peace, and divine blessings. Jai Shri Krishna!”



“Till the time Lord Krishna is there to guideand bless us, we have nothing to fear in our lives. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.”

Janmashtami is all about fasting and feasting.... Celebrations and memories.... Happiness and joy.... Wishing you a very Happy



Janmashtami.”“May the festive celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami leavewith only happiness and smiles. Happy Birthday to Kanha.”

"If you fail to achieve your goal, change the strategy, not the goal." - Lord Krishna, Bhagavad Gita.

This Krishna Janmashtami, eliminate the Kawithin you to restore Dharma. May only goodness prevail. Happy Krishna Janmashtami to you and your family.

"You must worship the Self in Krishna, not Krishna as Krishna." - Swami Vivekananda.

Happy Krishna Janmashtami. May the lord steal all your worries and replace them with satisfaction and happiness.

Trust in Lord Krishna will takefrom the land of evil to the land of consciousness and beyond. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

On this Janmashtami, may all your wishes come true and may Nand Gopal shower his blessings on you and your loved ones! Happy Janmashtami!



Krishna Janmashtami messages or SMS

May the divine grace of Lord Krishna be with you and your loved ones on the auspiciday of Krishna Janmashtami. Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna bring happiness, prosperity, good health, and peace to your life. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

With gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, May happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Krishna Janmashtami

May Lord Krishna shower his divine blessings and brightens your life with them.

May the blessings of Lord Krishna be with you and your family on the auspicioccasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Radhe Radhe!

May this Krishna Janmashtami bring happiness, peace, and prosperity in your life. Happy Janmashtami!

May the divine blessings of Lord Krishna fill your life with love, joy, and happiness. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

On this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, letpray to Lord Krishna to blesswith strength, courage, and wisdom to overcome all challenges in life. Radhe Radhe!



May Lord Krishna bestow his choicest blessings on you today and always. A very happy Krishna Janmashtami to you and your family.

May the Natkhat Nand Lal always bless you and your family with happiness, health, and prosperity. A very Happy Krishna Janmashtami to you and your loved ones.

"The truth is, Krishna was born much ahead of his time. All great persons are born ahead of their time, and all insignificant people are born after their time. Only mediocre people are born in their time." - Osho.

May Lord Krishna show you the right path as he showed the way to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata at Kurukshetra. Happy Janmashtami.

With the blessings of Lord Krishna, we hope that all his followers and believers achieve success in all their endeavours.

Let the brightness of diyas and the echoes of the chants fill your life with happiness and contentment. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

On this special occasion, we offer our respect to Lord Krishna, the embodiment of ideal human qualities. May he keepblessed.

Me and my family wish you a blessed and joyKrishna Janmashtami filled with love, harmony, and prosperity.

May all your dreams and desires come true, and may you succeed in all your endeavors. Happy Krishna Janmashtami

Life comes with ups and downs but with the blessings of Lord Krishna can give you enough courage and ability to be tough in your toughest days.

Let's together pray for the blessings of our Gods on this spectacular day!