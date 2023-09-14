Happy Birthday Mammootty : 6 Iconic Movies Of Malayalam Megastar

(MENAFN- Asianet) Megastar Mammootty is celebrating his 72th Birthday today. Let's look at his 6 iconic movies of his career.
Megastar Mammootty is celebrating his 72nd Birthday today. Let's look at the 6 iconic movies of his career.
New Delhi is a 1987 Malayalam language neo-noir action thriller film written by Dennis Joseph and directed by Joshiy and produced by Joy Thomas.
A 2007 Indian Malayalam-language neo-noir action thriller film co-written and directed by Amal Neerad starring Mammootty in the titular role
Nerariyan CBI is a 2005 Malayalam film directed and produced by K Madhu, starring Mammootty, Mukesh and Jagathy Sreekumar.
Pokkiri Raja is a 2010 Indian Malayalam-language masala film written by the duo Udaykrishna–Sibi K.
The film stars Mammootty and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles
A 2022 Indian Malayalam-language action thriller film produced and directed by Amal Neerad.An adrenaline pumping Mammootty-starrer for the masses.
A 2022 Indian Malayalam-Tamil bilingual drama film directed by Lijo Jose.
MENAFN14092023007385015968ID1107067122
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.