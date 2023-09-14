Kerala News LIVE: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms; Issues Yellow Alert In 6 Districts Today

In yet another shocking incident, an eight-year-old was abducted while she was sleeping with her parents and sexually assaulted in Aluve in the wee hours of Thursday. Locals found her naked and covered in blood at around 5.30 am.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms; Issues yellow alert in 6 districts today

The IMD has predicted

a possibility of heavy rain in the state today. A yellow alert has been announced in varidistricts including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur. The weather department has informed that in the next 3 hours, there is a chance of moderate rain at isolated places in all the districts of Kerala.

