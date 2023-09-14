'Rajinikanth Is The Reason Why 'Varman'.....' Actor Vinayakan On Acting In Jailer Movie

Yet, above all expectations, it was Vinayakan's portrayal as 'Varman' that took centre stage. Audiences from variregions and language backgrounds lauded Vinayakan's performance. His powerful presence and depth of character stood out. The strong emotions conveyed by Vinayakan's character played a significant role in Jailer's remarkable success.

Presently, as Jailer continues to shine as a blockbuster hit, Vinayakan's thoughts revolve around his character's journey and the film itself. He is deeply engrossed in the film's narrative and its impact on the audience. With 'Jailer' reigning as a current box office sensation, Vinayakan's character and his reflections about the movie hold a special place in his heart.

Sun Pictures shared the video of Varman. The video starts with the iconic dialogue of Varman "Manasilayo".



He shares that when he was at home, he got a phone call offering him a role in a movie alongside Rajinikanth. Initially, Vinayakan missed the call because his phone was turned off. However, upon his return, he promptly called his manager, who informed him about the opportunity to work with the superstar Rajinikanth. The manager himself introduces his role as villian in this film. Vinayakan also mentions that he didn't inquire too much from Nelson, given Rajinikanth's participation.

He tstated that doing a film with Rajini sir was a dream come true for me. He is the reason Varman has reached such a level. Rajini sir will never be forgotten.