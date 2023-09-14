Realme Narzo 60X 5G Launched: 5 Things To Know Before Buying It

Display: The Realme Narzo 60x has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen and boasts a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness level of 680 nits. Realme UI 4.0 is preinstalled on the twin nano SIM-capable smartphone, which runs Android 13 out of the box.

Processor : It has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, up to 6GB of practically extendable LPDDR4X RAM, up to 12GB, and 128GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage.

Camera: The Realme Narzo 60x has a dual back camera system with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with a portrait lens for optics, and an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls on the front camera.

Battery and charging: The 5,000mAh battery of the Realme Narzo 60x supports 33W wired SuperVOOC rapid charging. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Additionally, it has connection for 5G, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C 2.0 ports. The phone weighs 190 grammes and is 7.89mm thick.

Price & colours: The Realme Narzo 60x is available in India for Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB models, respectively. Nebula Purple and Stellar Green are the available colour choices.

Availability: Starting on September 15 at 12 PM IST, the phone will be sold on the Realme website and Amazon. On September 12 at 12 PM IST, a live commerce sale will also be available.

