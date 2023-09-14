Did Katrina Kaif Undergo NOSE SURGERY? Here's What Netizens Have To Say

Katrina Kaif is rumoured to have had nose surgery.

Katrina's cosmetics company, Kay By Katrina, released a video of the diva detailing the benefits of a new lip oil from her brand on Tuesday. In a light-coloured suit, the actor looked as gorgeas ever. Rings, bangles, light makeup, and beautiful curls in her hair completed her look.

While Katrina continued to describe the benefits of her new product, admirers couldn't help but notice how different her face appeared. Several individuals responded to her new appearance in the post's comments section.







One user wrote,“But u dont look natural at all. Get over this and learn to accept however u are. U r setting bad and unrealistic examples of beauty. Our next generation needs to go beyond this.” Another comment read,“Sorry but I thought she's a dupe of katrina kaif. She was perfect already.”“She has started looking like Disha Patani or vice versa. Both are beautiful though,” wrote another user.



Katrina's upcoming films

Katrina was most recently featured in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. She will next be seen in Tiger 3, the third instalment of her fan-favorite series. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma and starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, is set for a worldwide cinema release on Diwali 2023. Shah Rukh Khan will also appear in the film as Pathaan.

In Merry Christmas, he will be featured with Vijay Sethupathi. The film will be released on December 15, 2023, competing with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha at the box office. Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is also in the works for Katrina.