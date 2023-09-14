UAE Jobs: 32 Companies To Hire Workers From Kerala, Confirms Minister V Sivankutty

“The required roles include doctors, engineers, IT sector employees and those in the healthcare industry. We are looking to fulfil these requirements in the next six months,” said Sivankutty, during a Press conference held in Dubai on Tuesday.

The hiring will take place as part of the Kerala government's Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC) scheme. While in the UAE, a recruitment body delegation is introducing new initiatives and several programmes for Keralites who are not residents of the country.

Since its founding in 1977, ODEPC has placed more than 10,200 workers across the globe. Sivankutty claims that the ODEPC's programmes assist in preventing Indians from becoming victims of fake private agents and vschemes.

Sivankutty stated that hiring patterns have changed now.“Earlier, people would go to countries and learn the ropes of the job there,” he said.“However, now companies want fully trained people. They want someone who knows the language, the culture and the skills and can hit the ground running from the very first day.”

Taking to a Facebook post, the Minister said, "Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants Limited (ODEPC), an enterprise under the Kerala State Labor Department, has announced several recruitment programs for skilled professionals from Kerala to help them find employment opportunities in the Middle East.

He said, "ODEPC, which is successfully operating in countries like Europe, UK, Germany, Belgium and Uzbekistan, has expanded its reach to the Gulf countries as well, informed the media in Dubai. Discussions for this were held during the visit to the UAE."

"ODEPC plays an important role in recruiting doctors, nurses and other para-medical professionals for government institutions in foreign countries. Notably, ODEPC's collaboration with the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia helps recruit 200 nurses annually. The UK's National Health Service (NHS) trust hospitals have benefited from ODEPC's services, with over 700 candidates employed in variNHS trusts over the past four years," Sivankutty added.

