Divine Delicacy: Puran Poli Recipe For Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

Ingredients:

For the Puran (Sweet Filling):



1 cup chana dal (split Bengal gram)

1 cup jaggery (or sugar)

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

A pinch of nutmeg powder (optional)

A handful of chopped nuts (cashews and almonds) A few strands of saffron (optional)

For the Poli (Flatbread Dough):



1 cup whole wheat flour (atta)

A pinch of salt

1-2 tsp ghee (clarified butter) Water (for kneading)

Instructions:

Preparing the Puran (Sweet Filling):

Preparing the Poli (Flatbread Dough):

Assembling and Cooking Puran Poli:

Serving Puran Poli:

Your homemade Puran Poli is ready to be served. Place it on a plate, drizzle a bit of ghee on top for extra flavor, and enjoy this delightful treat during your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Puran Poli is more than just a sweet flatbread; it's a symbol of devotion and tradition during Ganesh Chaturthi. Preparing this divine delicacy at home allows you to partake in the joy of offering it to Lord Ganesha and sharing its sweet essence with loved ones. May your Ganesh Chaturthi be filled with the blessings of Lord Ganesha and the delightful taste of Puran Poli!

