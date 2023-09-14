(MENAFN- Asianet) Leaning Tower of Pto Big Ben in London are 7 famstructures with varying degrees of lean, from Pisa's 3.97 degrees to Capital Gate's 18-degree tilt in Abu Dhabi
Leaning Tower of Pto Big Ben in London are 6 famstructures with varying degrees of lean, from Pisa's 3.97 degrees to Capital Gate's 18-degree tilt in Abu Dhabi
The iconic clock tower of the Palace of Westminster has a slight lean. The lean is not as pronounced as some other structures but is noticeable to keen observers
The Leaning Tower of Pis a freestanding bell tower that tilts to one side due to unstable foundation soil,
3.97 degrees from the vertical
Although not as famas the Leaning Tower of Pisa, this clock tower, part of the Church of San Felipe, has a noticeable lean
A medieval church that holds the Guinness World Record for the most tilted tower of any church in the world. Its lean is even greater than that of the Leaning Tower of Pisa
Capital Gate is a skyscraper that leans at an angle of 18 degrees to the west. It holds the Guinness World Record for the world's furthest-leaning man-made tower
This Hindu temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is known for its significant tilt. It is often compared to the Leaning Tower of Pfor its architectural peculiarity
MENAFN14092023007385015968ID1107067107
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.