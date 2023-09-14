'India's Name Should Remain Unchanged': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Stands Firm

He was joined by his family, including his wife Parvathamma and son Yatindra Siddaramaiah, who participated in a special pooja at the residence. The move holds significance as Siddaramaiah had previously resided at the Kaveri residence during his previtenure as Chief Minister. It underwent a period of different occupants in the intervening years.

Teacher's Day: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pens special article

In another development, Siddaramaiah addressed the contentiissue of water distribution to Tamil Nadu. He asserted that due to insufficient rainfall and the state's own water scarcity, it is impossible to release water to Tamil Nadu. He clarified that Karnataka's intent is not to withhold water but rather the absence of an adequate water supply.

CM Siddaramaiah tells Tamil Nadu: We don't have water, can't release to Tamil Nadu

He also cited the necessity of safeguarding Karnataka's crops and providing drinking water to its people. He also advocated for the Mekedatu project, which could potentially address these water concerns and urged the Central government's intervention.