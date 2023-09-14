Freddie Mercury's Piano Bohemian Rhapsody's Original Manuscript Sold For Whopping $3 Million

ALSO READ: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and others salary OUT; see details

Also, according to the auctioning team, The 59 lots sold on Wednesday brought in £12,172,290. They also added that each one went for more than double the estimated price. Auctioneer Oliver Barker called the "Bohemian Rhapsody" lyrics -- contained in 15-pages of pencil and ballpoint pen remarks -- a "modern cultural icon".

The manuscript also reveals that Mercury, who died from AIDS in 1991, originally intended to call the song "Mongolian Rhapsody". Surprisingly, a record number of 2000 bidders from 61 countries registered to participate in the sale. A part of the auction proceeds will get donated to the Mercury Phoenix Trust and the Elton John Aids Foundation, two organizations involved in the fight against AIDS. Noted and prominent singer Elton John, recalling late artist Freddie Mercury, also said, "I miss Freddie to this day. He was a wonderful friend. So full of love and life than anyone I have ever met. A brilliant performer whose music has inspired and thrilled millions. He was kind, generand funny. It is a tragedy that AIDS took him from the world too soon."

