KBC 15: Jaskaran Singh Breaks Silence On Show Being Scripted, Says Makers Pick Winners For Big Prize Money

In the midst of all the joy, there was a small section that questioned the show's winners (crorepatis). Some have alleged that the show is scripted and that the producers choose winners for large prizes who come from respectable backgrounds. In an exclusive interview with India TV, Jaskaran discussed these accusations and said he believes that when people are ignorant of something, they assume.



He said:

''Its all about knowledge. Knowledge cannot be scripted. Why don't everybody wins Rs 7 crore prize money. Then every season must have a Rs 7 crore winner, if the makers of the show wants huge TRP. More and more people will watch the show and attempt to participate. Those who have never participated in KBC only they will put such allegations as they are not aware of the reality,'

The 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is now airing on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays at 9 o'clock.

