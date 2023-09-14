Monalisa SEXY Video: Bhojpuri Actress, Khesari Lal's BOLD Song 'Khali Batiya Se Pet Naahi' Goes Viral-WATCH

(MENAFN- Asianet) Bhojpuri sexy video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalisa's song 'Khali Batiya Se Pet Naahi' from the film 'Tere Naam' goes viral on YouTube with 383,213 views and 2k likes; take a look
Khesari Lal Yadav is well-known for his acting and dancing abilities, which he has demonstrated in films and songs. His songs became popular on social media, earning him the label of 'Trending Star' from his followers.
His song 'Khali Batiya Se Pet Naahi' creates waves, and fans love his chemistry with Monalon the track. Khesari Lal Yadav is well-known for his strong dancing abilities, but this song is full of sizzling chemistry and passionate dance, and the performers' acting will melt your heart. (WATCH VIDEO )
'Khali Batiya Se Pet Nahi' is a suhag raat romantic song. Khesari Lal Yadav and Monalperform hot bedroom and rain romance in the song.
They look hot while enjoying and dancing to the beats. Khesari and Monallook lovely in this song, and their bedroom and rain romance will leave you wanting more.
Their stunning outfits donned by Khesari and Monalare enough to win your heart. They seem attractive when romancing each other.
With their sizzling and dynamic dance to the song's upbeat beats, both stars are making the intewant more.
On YouTube, the song has had 330,414 views. Fans like the duo's connection and lavish them with praise and respect for their performance. The song is about sizzling chemistry and is driving the crowd insane.
