Karnataka Minister's Controversial Remark Sparks Political Firestorm Over Farmer Suicides

Furthermore, Bommai urged the Department of Agriculture to provide counseling to farmers facing challenges due to factors such as inadequate rainfall and crop failures. As the monsoon season nears its end, farmers are grappling with crop losses and mounting debts. Bommai revealed plans to disburse substantial loans to farmers through cooperative societies, emphasizing the need to expedite the lending process. He also advocated for converting short-term and medium-term crop loans into long-term loans to support farmers.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar entered the fray by questioning the characterization of individuals who commit suicide for personal reasons as farmers. He challenged the assertion that there had been a significant increase in farmer suicides due to the government's compensation policy, describing it as false.



