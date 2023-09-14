EU Commissioner sparks controversy after knitting in State of Union address

(MENAFN) During the annual State of the Union address, delivered by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs, drew attention as she was captured engaged in knitting. This noteworthy incident unfolded at the outset of the new legislative year, a pivotal moment where the EU's executive body outlines its strategic actions and priorities for the forthcoming period. Von der Leyen's address transpired within the European Parliament's plenary session, held in Strasbourg, France.



While Ylva Johansson's affinity for knitting is not a recent revelation, her choice to pursue this activity during a crucial speech prompted discussions and raised questions about the level of attentiveness and engagement demonstrated by EU commissioners. The act of knitting during such a significant address gave rise to speculations regarding the commissioners' focus and involvement in the proceedings.



Notably, Nigel Farage, a prominent British broadcaster and former member of the European Parliament, took to X, previously known as Twitter, to share his commentary on the incident, contributing to the broader discourse surrounding Johansson's knitting during the State of the Union address.

