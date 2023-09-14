Book Udhayanidhi Stalin Under NSA: Youtuber Manish Kashyap's Mother To President Droupadi Murmu

Manish Kashyap was apprehended by the Tamil Nadu Police on charges of spreading fake news, stemming from a video clip he posted, which purportedly led to a migration of individuals from Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu in March of this year.

In her letter to the President dated September 6, Madhu Devi questioned why Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, has not faced the invocation of the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for potentially causing division between two communities.

She explained that her son had raised concerns about the alleged mistreatment of Bihari labourers in Tamil Nadu through a YouTube video. However, the Tamil Nadu police deemed the claims false and not only filed six different FIRs against her son but also imposed the stringent NSA.

“If Manish can be booked under for trying to create a rift between two communities, then why is no similar action taken against Udhayanidhi?” she wrote.

She alleged that he son, who rose to fame by raising public issues and exposing corruption on his YouTube channel 'Sach Tak', was treated unfairly by the governments of Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

“The video of what happened with migrant workers in Tamil Nadu started doing rounds on social media starting February 15. Print media started publishing it from February 21 while coverage in the electronic media started from (the beginning) of the month,” she added.

The mother of the YouTuber also claimed there was a "collaboration" between Tamil Nadu and Bihar, both of which are governed by non-BJP parties and are now part of the INDIA alliance.

“His only crime was that he asked why people from Bihar are harassed and mistreated in other states," she noted.

Manish Kashyap, who frequently produced videos addressing significant Bihar-related matters, spent five months incarcerated in Madurai jail before being transferred to Beur jail in Patna last month.

Madhu Devi argued that imposing a severe penalty on the DMK leader would instill a sense of confidence among the general populace, demonstrating that the law treats all citizens equally, regardless of whether they are ordinary Indians or the offspring of a chief minister.

She also urged the Supreme Court to establish an independent committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the treatment of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu.

In a heartfelt plea, she stated, "I may not be highly educated, but I am the spouse of a military personnel and the mother of a courageson. I hope that the President will ensure justice for my son and that the chief minister's son receives the same punishment as an ordinary citizen."

