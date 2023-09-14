Idli To Dhokla: 7 Popular Indian Breakfasts To Make At Home

Idli is made in large batches as batter is made at night to save time. Here are 7 popular Indian breakfasts to make at home.

The Rava upma with veggies, spices, lentils, aromatic nuts and curry leaves is eaten with chutney.

Batata Vada sandwiched between slices of a Pav with sweet and spicy chutneys is a popular breakfast made at home.

Bread Pakora laced with gram flour and deep fried to bright yellow and crispy crunch, enjoyed with chutney.

A simple one-pot breakfast, Poha is apt to make for guests and kids at home.

Make a DIY sandwich counter and keep bread slices with different fillings.

Dhokla is made in large batches and is a healthy yet tasty breakfast dish.