Idli To Dhokla: 7 Popular Indian Breakfasts To Make At Home

(MENAFN- Asianet) Making breakfast at home for guests or kids can become challenging in the morning. Here are 7 popular breakfasts to make at home that are apt and perfect for guests and kids.
Idli is made in large batches as batter is made at night to save time. Here are 7 popular Indian breakfasts to make at home.
The Rava upma with veggies, spices, lentils, aromatic nuts and curry leaves is eaten with chutney.
Batata Vada sandwiched between slices of a Pav with sweet and spicy chutneys is a popular breakfast made at home.
Bread Pakora laced with gram flour and deep fried to bright yellow and crispy crunch, enjoyed with chutney.
A simple one-pot breakfast, Poha is apt to make for guests and kids at home.
Make a DIY sandwich counter and keep bread slices with different fillings.
Dhokla is made in large batches and is a healthy yet tasty breakfast dish.
