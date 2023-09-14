Coach Lionel Scaloni Confirms Lionel Messi's Full Availability For Argentina's National Team

Since his arrival at Inter Miami, the club has maintained an unbeaten streak, securing its first title, the 2023 Leagues Cup, and advancing to the final of theOpen Cup. Messi has showcased exceptional form, tallying 11 goals and eight assists in just 11 games for the club.

Manager Scaloni affirmed Messi's contentment with his move to the United States, stating, "I see him in good shape. He is ready to play, and we are delighted to have him, as I consistently mention. The plan is to have him on the field. If he is physically fit, he will participate as much as possible. We have no other intentions. Having him on the pitch is crucial for us, and there is no reason to rest him if he is fit and ready."

Messi had previously declared in June that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar would be his final international tournament.

The reigning World Cup champions, Argentina, are set to face Ecuador on Thursday, September 7, followed by an away fixture against Bolivia on September 12.

Also Read:

Emotional Homecoming: Sergio Ramos returns to Sevilla after 18 Years