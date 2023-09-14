Leonardo Dicaprio’S Liplock With 25-Year-Old Model Vittoria Ceretti Goes Viral ; See Photos

ALSO READ: Laapataa Ladies: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao come together for new movie; set to hit theatres on THIS date

Leo can be seen in the photos sporting a black T-shirt and matching cap, while Vittoria had her hair pulled back in a high ponytail and was dressed in a glittery crop top. While the supposed couple can be seen giggling and conversing in two photos, they can be seen kissing passionately in the other two. The intense liplock photographs have sparked rumours about the Titanic star's love life once more. Leo is 48 years old, while Vittoria is 25, which is over 23 years younger than the famactor.

According to Business of Fashion, Vittoria was born in Brescia, Italy, in 1998, and she started modelling at the age of 14. In 2012, she advanced to the finals of Elite Model Look. In total, Vittoria walked 41 catwalks, including those for Chanel, Dior, and Valentino, according to a report by Business of Fashion. In Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which also stars Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, and Jesse Plemons, Leonardo will next be seen in a significant part.

