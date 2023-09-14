Chatgpt Creator Openai To Boost European Presence With Dublin Office

ChatGPT creator OpenAI Inc. plans to open an office in Dublin, its second base outside of the US.

Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman praised Ireland's tech and startup ecosystem's "impressive growth and advancement” in a statement on Wednesday. It follows the announcement of a London office, its first outside the US, in June.

The San Francisco-based firm also posted nine Irish job listings to its careers page and said it planned to grow the team to "propel our operations, trust and safety, go-to-market, security engineering and legal work as part of our ongoing commitment to better serve the European market.”

OpenAI joins tech giants including Meta Platforms Inc., Alphabet Inc., LinkedIn Corp. and Apple Inc. in establishing a base in Ireland - drawn by the lowest corporate tax rates in Europe, the country's position within the European Union, and the existing tech talent base.

The company has raised more than $10 billion, and Altman has spent a significant chunk of 2023 on a world tour speaking to regulators about the risks of AI and discussing the prospect of opening offices in their jurisdictions.