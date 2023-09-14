Qatar Authorities Expose Begging Exploitation Ring

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) arrested an individual involved in exploiting people for begging in exchange for monetary gains.
The Ministry revealed that the individual is from an Asian country. In a video of the operation, shared across the Ministry's social media platforms, the individual was seen arrested along with a group of men involved in the scheme. A sum of cash and passports were also seized by the authorities.
"As part of the Ministry of Interior's ongoing efforts against human trafficking, the Criminal Investigation Department arrested an individual from an Asian country involved in exploiting people for begging in exchange for monetary gains," the Ministry stated.
MoI also further stated that the apprehended individuals have been handed over to the Public Prosecution.
