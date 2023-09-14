Akshay Kumar Shines Spotlight On Bharat With Title Change For 'Mission Raniganj'; Motion Poster Released

This marks Akshay Kumar's third venture following the successes of 'Selfiee' and 'OMG 2,' further heightening the anticipation among his dedicated fan base.

The film's title alteration from 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Indian Rescue' to 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' is noteworthy. This move has caught the attention of fans and the industry, especially given the ongoing India-Bharat debate that has arisen during the G20 summit. It is speculated that the change in the film's title aligns with the actor's commitment to prevailing national sentiment.

In recent times, varipolitical parties in India have raised objections concerning references to 'Bharat' rather than 'India.' These concerns arose in relation to the G20 dinner invite, where President Droupadi Murmu was addressed as the 'President of Bharat' instead of the 'President of India.' Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was referred to as the 'Prime Minister of Bharat' during his visit to Indonesia for the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.

ALSO READ:

Jawan REVIEW: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's film is a 'thrilling masterpiece' says netizens; read reactions

Akshay Kumar is renowned for his penchant for patriotic and nationalist themes in his filmography. In light of these recent developments and the evolving national sentiment, it is apparent that the actor has chosen to adapt his film's title to resonate more closely with contemporary sensibilities.

As Akshay Kumar continues to pique the interest of his fans with 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue,' it remains to be seen how this bold move in title adjustment will resonate with audiences eager to witness the extraordinary story of a true hero. The film is set to hit cinemas on October 6th, with a teaser scheduled for release tomorrow. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the film's premiere.





Also Read:

'Jawan': Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's foot-tapping songs out now in audio jukebox