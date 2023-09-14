Aluva Shocker! 8-Year-Old Daughter Of Migrant Couple Raped; Second Case In 2 Months

At around 2 a.m., the girl's mother discovered her daughter was missing. They immediately started searching for the girl. Around 5.30 a.m., locals found the girl in a pool of blood

and naked. They rushed her to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital with injuries.



The accused is a local, according to the police. It has also been possible to access the accused's CCTV footage. According to Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar, the victim has

recognised the accused's picture, and they will soon make an arrest.

The kidnapping of the daughter of the migrant labourers in Aluva was witnessed by Sukumaran, a local resident. He noticed someone taking the girl from her home at around two in the morning when he peered through the house's window. Following that, the neighbourhood was checked, and the locals were informed. Sukumaran also claims that the girl was spotted running naked on the road while the search was underway.



This incident occurred

after a 5-year-old was brutally raped and killed in Aluva about 40 days ago. The accused had kidnapped, raped, and killed the victim, who was also the child of a migrant couple.

The lifeless body of the girl was tragically discovered in a garbage yard, almost a day after she was abducted from her family's rented house in Aluva, near Kochi. The incident took place while her parents were away at work. The victim was the daughter of Ramdhar Tiwari, hailing from Bishambharpur in Bihar's Pashchim Champaran district. She was just a Class 1 student at a local school, and her family resided in a rented apartment within the Choornikara Panchayat.