We Changed Football History: Ronaldo On His Rivalry With Messi (WATCH)

Despite the fervent debates among fans over who is the superior player, Ronaldo urged followers of both himself and Messi to refrain from animosity, saying, "People who are fans of Cristiano don't have to hate Messi." He stressed that they are both highly accomplished athletes who have left an indelible mark on the world of soccer, and they are widely respected globally, which, in his view, is of paramount importance.

Ronaldo also expressed his belief that Messi is performing well at Inter Miami, based on what he has observed tfar. While their rivalry on the pitch has concluded, he emphasized that their legacy as two of the greatest footballers of all time continues to evolve.

Also Read:

Neymar Jr. reflects on difficult PSG stint with Messi: 'We went through hell'