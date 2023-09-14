Jawan Box Office Day 1 Early Estimate: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara's Film All Set To Create History





The craziness has subsided, as Jawan has been showing as early as 2.15, 5, and 6 a.m. in India, and movie halls are crowded with SRK fans eager to see the star on screen. This is the first time that such kind of madness for a film has been witnessed. Moreover, the fans also took the social media by storm while sharing the visuals from the theatre.



Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone makes a cameo appearance in Jawan. According to Taran Adarsh, a film trade analyst, Jawan is expected to earn Rs 85 crore on its first day of release in all languages.



Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who attended the screening of Jawan last night, is all praise for the“massy" movie. Sharing the review on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mukesh wrote:“Jawan was an emotional roller coaster. Thank you for making me a part of this film @iamsrk and @Atlee_dir and @_GauravVerma. Even if I wasn't a part of this film, it moved me and gave me goosebumps. One of the best Bollywood and Pan india films I have seen. Massy with a message."

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film releases worldwide today in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

