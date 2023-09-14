Ballon D'or 2023 Nominees: Fans Miffed As Ronaldo Misses Out; Messi, Haaland, Mbappe Lead 30-Man Shortlist

Ronaldo's 2022 journey began at Manchester United, but his return to Old Trafford did not go as planned, characterized by a tumultusecond spell under Erik ten Hag. He featured in only 10 out of 16 matches across varicompetitions, contributing three goals and two assists.

However, the 38-year-old displayed a resurgence at Al-Nassr and adapted well to his role as a trailblazer in the Saudi Pro League. During the previseason, he recorded 14 goals and two assists in 16 league appearances for Al-Alami, although they fell short of clinching the title.

It is worth noting that this year's Ballon d'Or shortlist does not feature Cristiano Ronaldo, marking an unusual occurrence. This follows a similar exclusion of his long-standing rival, Lionel Messi, from the previyear's nominations.

Messi has garnered two more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, making him the frontrunner for the 2023 accolade. This is largely attributed to his remarkable performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where he secured his first-ever World Cup victory.

In contrast, Ronaldo's World Cup journey in 2022 was disappointing, with just one goal scored in five matches. His struggles culminated in being relegated to the bench during the knockout stages, and Portugal was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

