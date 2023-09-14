G20 Summit: A Look At Luxurious Abodes Of Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak, And Justin Trudeau In Delhi

India, holding the G20 presidency this year, has spared no effort in preparing for the event, deploying drones for surveillance, adorning the national capital with vibrant murals, and even employing large-scale langur cutouts to deter mischievmonkeys.

Here's an overview of key leaders participating in the G20 Summit in New Delhi and their chosen accommodations:

President Joe Biden

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is making his inaugural official visit to India as Britain's head of state for the G20 Summit. He will be lodging at the Shangri-La Hotel. Before the summit, Sunak lauded Prime Minister Modi's leadership, stating that India is the "right country at the right time" for such a gathering.





China Delegation

Premier Li Qiang will lead China's delegation, signaling President Xi Jinping's absence and dashing hopes of a potential meeting with Biden. This marks the first time a Chinese president has missed a G20 leaders' summit since its inception in 2008. Notably, Xi participated virtually in the 2020 and 2021 editions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese delegation will be accommodated at Delhi's Taj Hotel.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to attend the ASEAN summit in Indonesia before heading to New Delhi for the G20 Summit. His chosen lodging is The Lalit Hotel.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to India is part of a larger three-nation tour that includes stops in Indonesia and the Philippines. For the G20 Summit, he will be residing at the Imperial Hotel.

These leaders' discussions and deliberations during the G20 Summit will be closely watched as they navigate the complex terrain of global challenges, including the ongoing Ukraine conflict, environmental sustainability, and economic stability.

