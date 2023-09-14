US Open 2023: Alcaraz Talks About Putting Up A Show For The Crowd After Sealing Semis Berth (WATCH)

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev, Alcaraz's rival, endured a gruelling heatwave to join the Spaniard in the semi-finals. The punishing conditions, with temperatures hitting 35 degrees Cels(95 Fahrenheit) and high humidity, posed a severe challenge to the players. Medvedev overcame these brutal conditions to secure a 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory over compatriot Andrey Rublev.

Notably, Medvedev expressed his discontent with the extreme heat, even suggesting that the conditions endangered the players' well-being. Despite the challenges, both Alcaraz and Medvedev remained determined to advance. Alcaraz, who has dropped only one set on his journey to the semi-finals, expressed his readiness for a formidable battle against Medvedev, while Djokovic is set to face unseeded American Ben Shelton in the other semi-final.

The intense heatwave in New York continues to test the resilience and adaptability of the players at theOpen, leading to extraordinary measures to cool down and cope with the challenging conditions, including the use of ice-packed towels and inhalers.

