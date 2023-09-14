"Bramayugam" First Look: Grey Beard With Stained Teeth; Mammootty In A Hero Or Villain Role?

Mammootty, who is currently filming for the movie, celebrated Onam with his team. In addition to 'Bramayugam, another movie starring Mammooty, 'Kannan Squad, will be releasing today.

Mammootty has started shooting for this film, 'Bramayugam,' a horror thriller directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The actor shared the film's first poster on August 17. Notably, 'Bramayugam' marks the debut production venture of Night Shift Studios and is set to release in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages