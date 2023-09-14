Singer Joe Jonas Spends Quality Time With Daughters After Filing Divorce From Sophie Turner

ALSO READ: Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik posts cryptic message after actor opened up about mental health

Although Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are no longer with each other, Joe seems to have not forgotten his fatherly duties. On September 6, the dad of two and globally acclaimed singer was spotted and papped by the paparazzi enjoying some quality time with his daughters at the Sweet Butter Kitchen restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California, grabbing breakfast, reported Page Six. They were given company by another woman, presumably the nanny of the children. According to the media outlet, it was the first public outing of Joe after his divorce from Sophie. From the pictures doing the rounds on the internet, fans pointed out that Joe was not wearing his wedding ring.

Joe Jonas sported a casual and comfy avatar for the day out with his daughters. He donned a mustard yellow shirt with black stripes that he teamed up with denim jeans. The Do It Like That singer rounded off his look with a black cap. He was interacting with his kids, holding Willa affectionately in his arms. The other woman, who might be their nanny, carried Joe and Sophie's 1-year-old toddler in her arms.

Announcing their divorce on their Instagram handles on September 5, the former couple wrote, "After four wonderful years of marriage. We have mutually decided to end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why. But, this is a united decision. And, we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy forand our children."

